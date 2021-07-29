» News » 2021 » First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site h...

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site hosts Missouri Bicentennial Bash and Commemoration Aug. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 29, 2021 – First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site invites the public to attend a Missouri Bicentennial Bash and Commemoration from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The year 2021 commemorates 200 years of incredible history, amazing achievements, wondrous landscapes, fascinating people and so much more. All are invited to this signature statewide event at the place where Missouri statehood began.

The day will include:

“Parade Through the Decades.”

Community picnic with music and food.

Interactive displays and hands-on educational activities.

Historical reenactors and encampments.

Booths and activities involving many community organizations.

Photo opportunities by our huge interactive birthday message.

Plein air art activities.

Bicentennial cake-decorating competition.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St. in St. Charles. For more information on this free, family-friendly event, call First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site at 636-940-3322.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

