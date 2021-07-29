  PennDOT, Monroeville Police Highlight Aggressive Driving Initiative

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Monroeville Police Department hosted an interview opportunity today to discuss the current aggressive driving mobilization, running through August 22.

As traffic volumes have fluctuated over the last year, aggressive driving behaviors remain consistent on both state and local roads. More than 200 local and state police agencies are working to reduce the amount crashes caused by aggressive driving by participating in this statewide aggressive driving mobilization.

The focus for this enforcement wave is on heavy truck enforcement, pedestrian safety, red light running, and tailgating. Police will also target drivers demonstrating other unsafe behaviors such as speeding, texting, careless driving, work zone safety violations and any other aggressive driving actions.

This mobilization also comes in time for motorists to prepare for the upcoming school year. By practicing safe behaviors now, drivers can get into the habit of being especially cautious in residential areas and school zones.

According to PennDOT data, in 2020 alone there were 5,615 aggressive driving related crashes statewide. Also last year, there were 4,002 speeding related crashes in Pennsylvania, which is the top offense law enforcement sees in aggressive driving citations.

Motorists who come across an aggressive driver are reminded to remain calm and not challenge the other driver. Avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures. Finally, if possible, move to the right lane, allowing the other vehicle to pass.

