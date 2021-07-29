M-88, US-131 resurfacing in Antrim County to start Aug. 2

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Antrim

HIGHWAYS: M-88 and US-131

CLOSEST CITY : Mancelona

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $432,000 to resurface nearly 2.7 miles of M-88 and US-131 at two locations in Antrim County: on M-88 from US-131 to West Limits Road/Cedar River Road, and on US-131 from Elder Road to M-66.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators. All lanes will be open during non-work hours.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.