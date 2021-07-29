M-88, US-131 resurfacing in Antrim County to start Aug. 2
COUNTY: Antrim
HIGHWAYS: M-88 and US-131
START DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $432,000 to resurface nearly 2.7 miles of M-88 and US-131 at two locations in Antrim County: on M-88 from US-131 to West Limits Road/Cedar River Road, and on US-131 from Elder Road to M-66.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators. All lanes will be open during non-work hours.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new pavement markings.