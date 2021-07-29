Lombardi Joins House Republican Freedom Caucus In Urging Kinzinger To Be Expelled From House Republican Caucus

Says Kinzinger Is A Party Of One

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Jack Lombardi, Republican Candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, joined the House Republican Freedom Caucus in calling for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to expel Adam Kinzinger from the House Republican Caucus. Lombardi had previously called for McCarthy to strip Kinzinger of his committee assignments. He said Kinzinger with his performance on the January 6th Commission is a political party of one – Adam Kinzinger.

“Adam Kinzinger cares only about his political standing with Nancy Pelosi, CNN, and MSNBC,” said Jack Lombardi. “He does not represent the 16th District. He cannot be found at District events but only on CNN. He does not represent the Republican Party. Kevin McCarthy must end the charade and expel him from the House Republican caucus.”



Lombardi Background

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.



