STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for New South Wales, Australia
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for New South Wales, Australia. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national and State of New South Wales EHS requirements, was previously updated in March 2019. The regulatory date for the current release is March 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The national Ozone Protection and Synthetic Greenhouse Gas Management Regulations 1995 were updated to incorporate new rules for charging refrigeration and air conditioning equipment which came into force on 1 January 2020 to support the hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phase-down and reduce emissions of climate-damaging HFCs. These Rules ban the charging of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment with a higher global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant than the equipment was designed to use, with an exception for refrigeration or air conditioning equipment that is essential for health or public safety purposes where the design refrigerant is not available.
The national Product Emissions Standards Rules 2017 were updated to delay the commencement of the prohibition on supplying an emissions-controlled product that was due to commence on 1 July 2019 for 12 months, until 1 July 2020. The delay will allow an additional 12 months for suppliers and retailers to sell uncertified stock that was imported before the commencement of the import prohibition. Under the Product Emissions Standard Rules, certain propulsion marine engines and non-road engines are designated as “emissions-controlled products” which must be certified as meeting the Australian emissions standard, or a recognized foreign standard, in order to be imported or supplied in Australia.
The National Industrial Chemicals (Notification and Assessment) Act 1989 and the Industrial Chemicals (Notification and Assessment) Regulations 1990 were repealed and have been replaced by a new regulatory scheme for industrial chemicals under the Industrial Chemicals Act 2019 and the Industrial Chemicals (General) Rules 2019.
The National Industrial Chemicals Act 2019 (assented to in March 2019) establishes a new regulatory scheme, the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS), for the importation and manufacture (introduction) of industrial chemicals in Australia. The AICIS replaced the National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme (NICNAS) on 1 July 2020. The AICIS establishes a new way of categorizing and introducing industrial chemicals that focuses the pre-introduction assessment on higher-risk chemical introductions and provides streamlined introduction pathways for lower-risk chemicals that are intended to reduce the regulatory burden for industry. It also focuses on post-introduction evaluation and monitoring to help maintain the protection of the health and safety of the public, workers, and the environment.
The National Industrial Chemicals (General) Rules 2019 (effective 1 July 2020) support the new industrial chemicals regulatory scheme established by the Industrial Chemicals Act 2019. These Rules set forth the technical and operational details and the requirements introducers must meet, including the requirement to categorize their chemicals that are not listed on the Australian Inventory of Industrial Chemicals.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
