2021 New York Festivals Radio Awards Announces Finalists
Finalists Include the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, CBS Radio, ESPN, HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, RTÉ, Westwood One, SiriusXM
Once again, this year’s Finalists in addition to appealing to their own listeners, also impressed the Grand Jury with their mastery of the audio medium.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Radio Awards has announced the 2021 Finalists.
— Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Producer, New York Festivals Radio Awards
The 2021 Radio Awards Grand Jury of creative media professionals and content creators from around the globe selected Finalists based on production values, writing, creativity, direction, achievement of purpose, and audience suitability. Entries achieving Finalist status will advance to the next round to determine gold, silver, and bronze trophies.
“Once again, this year’s Finalists in addition to appealing to their own listeners, also impressed the Grand Jury with their mastery of the audio medium. Across all genres, they proved that radio – the original social medium – is robust and thriving. From podcasts and audiobooks to sound art and breaking news, these talented storytellers bring the world together and engage in real time,” said Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards.
Global broadcasters led the way including the 2020 NYF Broadcaster of the Year, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and RTÉ Ireland, 2019 Broadcaster of the Year. Additional prominent broadcasters moving on to the medal round: BBC, CBS Radio, Bloomberg, Radio New Zealand, Westwood One, SiriusXM, ESPN, and National Radio of Argentina.
For 2021 new categories were unveiled across all genres to shine the spotlight on Social Justice. Finalists include: “How fracking could threaten Australia's Paris target” (Australian Broadcasting Corp.), “Black Lives Matter: From Protests to Police Reform” (Westwood One), “Say Their Name” (DCP Entertainment), “Birds Eye View” (StoryProjects)”, “Racism Within” (SBS Australia), “Substantial Helen” (Bioneers Radio Series), and “Barack Obama, White Supremacy and Grace” (BBC Radio 4).
Audio Book listening saw an uptick in 2020 and a robust number of compelling Audio Book entries featuring celebrity narrators advanced including: HarperCollins Publisher’s “Mary Poppins Comes Back”, read by Academy Award winner, Olivia Colman and “The Hobbit, By J.R.R. Tolkien” read by Andy Serkis. Penguin Random House titles moving on to the medal round include: “A Life on Our Planet” read by Sir David Attenborough, “To the Lighthouse” read by Rita Wilson, “Imaginary Fred” read by Ciarán Hinds, and “Judge Dredd: America” read by Joseph Fiennes. Other Finalists Include: “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” Almost Tangible and “Händelser vid vatten / Backwater” Sveriges Radio. View the 2021 Finalists: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/
Podcast Finalists include “Where Is George Gibney?” and “I'm Not A Monster - from BBC Panorama & FRONTLINE PBS” (BBC), “30 for 30” (ESPN), “Unlocking Bryson's Brain” (CBC), “Nut Jobs: Cracking California's Strangest $10 Million Dollar Heist” (Audible), “Billie Was a Black Woman“ (ViacomCBS), “The Battersea Poltergeist” (Bafflegab Productions), “Weightless” (DMC Studio Argentina), My Home Town (Kevin Burke Productions), “The Long Lonely Lake” (Colorado Public Radio), “The Secrets In Us” (Loftus Media), “Driving the Green Book” (Macmillan Podcasts), ”Foundering” (Bloomberg), “Scales of Change: A Field Guide to the Dragons of Climate Inaction” (Future Ecologies Media), “Alligator Candy” (USG Media), “On a Mission" Season 3: To the Ends of the Earth” (NASA/JPL), “GIANT” (Spotify), and “The Debrief with Major Garrett” (CBS News Radio).
Documentaries give a voice to unique points of view, shine the spotlight on real-life events past and present, inform, educate, and captivate. Finalists include: “Fight of The Century” (TBI Media), “Digging For Fire” (RTÉ Radio 1 Extra),” Black Culture, Civil Rights and Change” (BBC Radio 4), “Stuff The British Stole” (ABC Radio Australia), “Voices from Antarctica” (Radio New Zealand), “The Sounds of America” (BMP Audio), “Love, to find beauty everywhere” (ORF), “My Favourite Things” (Curtains for Radio LTD.), “The Anti-Vax Files - BBC Trending” (BBC World Service London), “Bob Dylan: Verbatim” (Zinc Media), “In The Studio - Patrick Woodroffe: Lighting The Stars” (Magnum Opus Broadcasting), and “Belarus : Once upon a time in the revolution” (France Inter).
Entertainment entries advanced. Drama Finalists include: “No One Ever Asked Me That” (RTÉ Radio 1 Extra), “Miss Julie, from the balcony of ICI Première” (Radio-Canada/CBC), “The exorcism in Eksjo” (Sveriges Radio), “The Keith Urban Playlist Series 2” (TBI Media). Music Specials moved to the medal round: “The Lyric Concert - John Lennon Special” (RTE Lyric FM), “Musicals: The Greatest Show” (TBI Media), “Get Back: The Beatles in Britain” (Somethin Else), “War & Peace and Rock & Roll” (BFBS Radio), Family Rhythms” (We Are Grape Ltd.). Mini Series entries achieving Finalist status include: “Blockbuster: The Story of James Cameron” (Epicleff Media), “Roll Over Beethoven - A Sitcom from Old Vienna in Nine Acts” (Swiss Radio & Television), “Tous les chats sont gris” (Radio-Canada/CBC), and “Journeys In Sound” (Nemone Metaxas). View the 2021 Finalists: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/
Breaking News, features, and investigative reporting captured events as they unfolded, revealed the truth about provocative topics, and unearthed critical facts from around the globe. Entries moving on to the medal round: “Road To November” (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), “The Great Post Office Trial” (Whistledown), “Century of Sound” (CBS News Radio), “Guyon Espiner” (Radio New Zealand), “Snapshots from Black America” (BBC Radio 4), “Maradona. The Last Idol” (National Radio of Argentina), “America in the Morning” (Westwood One), and “Latin American corruption in times of Covid-19” (Voice of America.)
The Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.
To view the complete list of the New York Festivals Radio Awards Finalists Visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/
The 2021 NYF Radio Award winners will be announced on October 12th at the annual Storytellers gala taking place at NAB in Las Vegas. This year is the eleventh year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show, the ultimate marketplace for people passionate about media, entertainment, and technology. All winners and attendees will have access to the multi-day NAB event which is the world’s largest media entertainment marketplace taking place this October.
New York Festivals ®
Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Global Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
About NAB Show
The 2021 NAB Show will be held October 9 - 13, with exhibits open 10 - 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
email us here