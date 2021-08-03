Students Heading Back To School Need to Protect Their Gaming Gear Too
Mobile Edge Leads the Way with Gaming Gear Designed to Protect and Organize Student's Gaming Tech
Whether it’s a gaming laptop, a full-sized console, or a handheld one, students of all ages heading back to school need to organize their tech and protect it from unexpected drops and bumps.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soon students will be heading back to school. Most will be carrying more gear than ever, ranging from laptops, tablets, smartphones, and mobile power packs to various cords, accessories, and other techy tools designed to optimize their educational experience.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
While parents and students are rightly focused on academics, students can’t be all school and no play. After a year of remote learning, going back to school this year will no doubt accentuate the social aspect of being with classmates and friends again, which inevitably will lead to gaming.
“Whether it’s a gaming laptop, a full-sized console, or a handheld one, students of all ages heading back to school need to organize their tech and protect it from unexpected drops and bumps,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, a leading manufacturer of protective laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories for students. “Mobile Edge has them covered and then some with a wide selection of console-ready gaming backpacks, including our award-winning Core Gaming Backpack.”
Spacious and durable, our Core Gaming Backpacks offer storage for laptop and gaming consoles and feature numerous pockets and zippered compartments for cables, chargers, headphones, keyboards, and personal items such as snacks or even a change of clothes for overnighters. Pre-wired for power banks, Core Gaming Backpacks are perfect for students on the go, especially high school, and college students. One version even features a hook and loop panel for displaying school and team badges and patches.
Couple the Core Gaming Backpack with our powerful Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger and you’ve got the makings of a great “go-bag” of choice for your student gamer. This charger provides mobile power for even the most power-hungry devices, such as laptops and gaming consoles. Plus, with a universal AC outlet, no special adapters are needed. Lightweight, compact, and durable, it slips easily into laptop bags or backpacks and meets FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.
For Alienware fans, the Alienware M17 Pro Backpack is designed specifically for the new Thin & Light m-Series laptops. Loaded with features, this lightweight backpack is perfect for student gamers who want to rock the distinctive Alienware look—and if they’re really into Alienware fashion, they can browse Mobile Edge’s full line of Alienware apparel.
Students also need accessories that enhance both their gaming performance as well as support their academic pursuits. While we’ve listed a few popular items below, you can check out our entire lineup of mobile power solutions and personal productivity products on our website.
The Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger charges up to four smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices at once. All four ports can support 1A or 2A charging for a total output of 6A when all ports are in use. It’s a must-have for college dorm rooms or student apartments.
The Core Gaming Mouse Mat XL is a pro-style, precision gaming mouse mat made of an ultra-smooth fabric designed to optimize mouse performance. At 32.5″ x 15″, it can easily accommodate a gaming mouse and keyboard.
The 18.5” Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest provides comfortable cushioning and support for full-sized keyboards. Built to last, it features anti-fray stitching and is made from an easy-to-clean fabric cover.
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and messenger bags are backed by a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Also, for a limited time, customers can get 20% off regular-priced items when they use promo code SCHOOL at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store (some exclusions apply).
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
