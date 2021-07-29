R3 Stem Cell Named to Top 10 Biotech Startups 2021 by Life Sciences Review

R3 Stem Cell has been named Top 10 Biotech Startups 2021 by Life Sciences Review. This continues a plethora of Awards that R3 has received over the past years.

People ask us frequently how we can offer such high cell counts at pricing so low. We don't sacrifice the quality of our biologics, we use our volume buying power to pass savings along to patients."” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell was recently named to Top 10 Biotech Startups 2021 by Life Sciences Review. This continues a plethora of Awards that R3 has been receiving over the past few years including best USA Regenerative Therapy Company, Most Innovative, Fastest Growing and more.

Since inception, R3 Stem Cell's Centers of Excellence have performed 17,000 stem cell procedures globally. With an 85% year over year patient satisfaction, the company is truly at the forefront of the regenerative field. Why? According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Patients at our Centers receive customized therapies based on their condition, severity, age, weight and other factors. First our providers figure out if a patient is a candidate, then tailor the regimen for the optimal outcome."

With over 40 clinics worldwide, R3's goal is to offer first rate stem cell biologics to improve patients' quality of life tremendously while at the same time remaining affordable. R3 offers stem cell therapy in Mexico, Pakistan, Philippines, USA and others. Dr. Greene added, "People ask us frequently how we can offer such high cell counts at pricing so much lower than our competitors. We don't sacrifice the quality of our biologics, but we use our volume buying power to pass savings along to patients."

With over 50 different conditions being treated worldwide successfully, R3 is continuously looking at expansion into countries that may benefit from the treatments. The condition categories include cardiac, orthopedic, pulmonary, autoimmune, neurologic, urologic, endocrine, renal, autism and more. The formula for success has been quality stem cell biologics, affordable treatments, compassionate and skilled providers along with a staff that treats patients like family.

R3 knows that advancements in the field of regenerative medicine only occur through research. According to CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "R3 not only provides first rate regenerative therapies around the world, we are also focusing on first rate clinical research studies to move the field forward. These studies are being performed in countries where R3 has a presence, including the USA, Pakistan, Mexico, Philippines and others."

Current research studies focus on opiate addiction, erectile dysfunction, knee/shoulder arthritis, kidney failure and Covid using stem cells and exosomes. R3 has a full research team focusing on Level 1 studies that are randomized, prospective and double blinded.

To learn more about R3 Stem Cell visit the website at https://r3stemcell.com and to obtain a consultation call +1 (844) GET-STEM.