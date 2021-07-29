Tennessee Soil and Water Conservation Commission to Meet

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Soil and Water Conservation Commission will meet Aug. 22, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. CDT at the Guest House located at 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.

The meeting is open to the public to attend.

The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, reports from partner agencies and organizations, discussion of a new statute, and consideration of a new seal.

The commission was created by the Tennessee General Assembly in 1939 for the purpose of assisting in the development of local soil conservation districts. The committee advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on matters pertaining to soil conservation and water quality improvement.

For more information, contact John McClurkan at 615-837-5305 or john.mcclurkan@tn.gov.