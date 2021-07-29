Route 2054 Northern Pike Utility Work Friday in Monroeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Northern Pike (Route 2054) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, July 30 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Northern Pike between Abers Creek Road and Valerie Circle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Crews from Peoples Gas will conduct gas line abandonment work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Kelly Lecocq at 412-208-7254 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

