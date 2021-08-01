EnCorps Expands STEM Teaching Fellowship to New York City
After 12 years of success on the west coast, EnCorps will expand its STEM Teaching Fellowship to New York City, partnering with New York Academy of Sciences.
The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program has expanded the STEM Teaching Fellowship to New York City! In partnership with the New York Academy of Sciences, EnCorps will be recruiting, preparing and supporting outstanding STEM professionals as they transition to teaching to close achievement gaps for students in low income communities. With this partnership, EnCorps now supports Teaching Fellows coast to coast!
— Katherine Wilcox
After 12 years of success on the west coast, EnCorps will expand its work to New York City, partnering with the New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS) in helping to fulfill a critical need to expand the city’s STEM teacher pipeline. New York is often called a land of innovation and opportunity, but while the city is driven by world-class finance, healthcare, retail and manufacturing industries, there remain significant educational inequities.
In 2019, NYSUT Research and Educational Services reported that New York State officials estimate a need of over 180,000 new teachers over the next decade. From 2009 to 2019, enrollment in teacher education programs in New York State declined 53%. The teacher shortage is impacting a growing number of subject areas, especially in high poverty schools. Big city districts report severe staffing challenges. EnCorps’ vision is to ensure all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, have a strong STEM foundation to help them navigate an increasingly complex world.
EnCorps’ Executive Director, Katherine Wilcox says, “All students must have a strong STEM foundation to navigate an increasingly complex world. We’re thrilled to work with the Academy to help ensure equitable access to an excellent education, for all students in New York City.”
“We are proud to be working with EnCorps to improve access to quality STEM education,” said Nicholas B. Dirks, President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences. “EnCorps’ impressive work across the U.S. complements the Academy’s own STEM programs, which include teacher training, classroom and after-school programs in disadvantaged communities in New York, and our virtual programs for high school students around the world.”
EnCorps STEM Teaching Fellows commit to teaching three years in a low-income, high need middle or high school. They are professionals from the fields of science, IT, engineering and research who use their previous experience to inspire students in the STEM fields. EnCorps has received numerous awards and rising success has recently been highlighted in the LA Times, the National Journal, The Atlantic, EdSource, and Inside Philanthropy, among other media outlets. EnCorps is a 2021 nominee for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring, an award described as “the Nation's highest honors for mentors who work with underrepresented groups to fully develop the Nation's human resources in STEM.”
About EnCorps: The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program empowers science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals to transform public education by teaching in high needs schools. Enduring STEM achievement, access, and literacy gaps disproportionately limit low income, under-resourced, and minority student opportunities. STEM professionals, when thoroughly prepared, are uniquely positioned to meaningfully utilize their talent and real-world expertise as EnCorps STEM Teachers to deliver an authentic, rigorous, and relevant STEM education to the students who need it most. EnCorps is an innovative, long-term solution to the shortage of high quality, impactful educators for under-resourced students in high needs schools.
About the New York Academy of Sciences: The New York of Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science for the benefit of society. With more than 20,000 Members in 100 countries, the Academy advances scientific and technical knowledge, addresses global challenges with science-based solutions, and sponsors a wide variety of educational initiatives at all levels for STEM and STEM related fields. The Academy hosts programs and publishes content in the life and physical sciences, the social sciences, nutrition, artificial intelligence, computer science, and sustainability. The Academy also provides professional and educational resources for researchers across all phases of their careers.
