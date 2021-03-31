Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EnCorps Welcomes New Board Member Steve Poizner

Renowned Silicon Valley entrepreneur and venture capitalist brings a wealth of experience and vision to EnCorps.

To stay competitive in the global economy, we need to train more scientists and engineers. But there's a huge shortage of STEM teachers around the country, especially in disadvantaged areas."
— Steve Poizner
— Steve Poizner
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program is proud to welcome Steve Poizner to the Board of Directors.

Renowned Silicon Valley entrepreneur, venture capitalist, former California Insurance Commissioner and White House Fellow, as well as co-founder of the California Charter Schools Association, EdVoice, and founder of the Healthcare Consumer Rights Foundation brings a wealth of experience and vision to EnCorps. Steve holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas and an MBA from Stanford University, where he graduated as an Arjay Miller Scholar. Steve’s deep understanding of the need to bridge the gap between the demand for a skilled STEM workforce and current inequities in STEM education will be a tremendous asset to EnCorps. Steve has first-hand knowledge of working in the classroom. In his book, Mount Pleasant: My Journey from Creating a Billion-Dollar Company to Teaching at a Struggling Public High School, Steve writes that the greatest challenge of his life was the year he spent teaching twelfth graders at San Jose's Mt. Pleasant High School.

“I am delighted and honored that Steve has joined the EnCorps Board,” said Sherry Lansing, Founder and Chair of EnCorps. “Steve’s extraordinary accomplishments as a tech entrepreneur, elected official, and education thought leader are perfectly aligned with EnCorps’ mission.”

EnCorps transitions skilled professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) into public school teaching through professional development, early field experience, teacher credentialing support and connections to our network of schools, districts, and charter management organizations. We are working to close the achievement gap by placing passionate STEM professionals into classrooms in high need schools to pass their knowledge onto future leaders in these industries.

"To stay competitive in the global economy, we need to train more scientists and engineers,” Steve said. “But there's a huge shortage of STEM teachers around the country, especially in disadvantaged areas. I am pleased to join the EnCorps team to help close the gap."

