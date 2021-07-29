Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LIFE Provides Aid to Ghana Prison Services

Ghana Prisons Need Medical Aid, LIFE Helps

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ghana Prison conditions are commonly rough and sometimes life threatening due to overcrowding, insufficient sanitary conditions, shortage of medical care, physical abuse, and food shortages. Because of the overcrowding of these prisons, many inmates suffer from diseases spread by other inmates. With the large shortage of medical supplies, it is hard to give medical attention to inmates that need it.

The Ghana Prison Services humbly requested medical aid for the prisoners that desperately need it, regardless of their background. After, a careful and thoughtful assessment of their request, the team visited some of the medical facilities and the things we saw were not encouraging for fellow humans, though prisoners, to go through such situations. This and other humanly possible support informed our decision to give such a hefty donation to the Ghana Prisons Service. The uniformed men are the top-level officials of the Ghana Prisons Service, who were touched by our assistance to the outfit. The Director General and head of Technical/Logistical support services unit of the Prisons Service expressed profound gratitude to LIFE for the kind gesture. They promised to make good use of the equipment, and to make sure the items get to all of their hospitals across the country. They were extremely happy and further requested for more of such support services.


