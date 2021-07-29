Lombardi Condemns Harris Border Plan As No Solution

Offers A Comprehensive Solution To Border Crisis

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Jack Lombardi, Republican Candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, condemned Vice President Kamala Harris’ solution to the worsening crisis at America’s Southwest border. Lombardi said her five-pronged plan that calls for the solution to the crisis by giving more money to Central American governments and promoting wokeness in those nations is no solution to the crisis that worsens daily. He said the Biden Administration has opened the floodgates for illegal immigration and America is wreaking the damage. Lombardi pointed out that many of those entering the nation illegally have COVID symptoms but are not required to meet any of the COVID restrictions that Biden has imposed on everyday law-abiding Americans. Lombardi again called upon the Biden Administration to adopt his immigration plan and noted that Congressman Adam Kinzinger has never addressed the border crisis yet can always find time to attack fellow republicans.

The Lombardi Plan is:

 Continue building the wall,

 End the “Catch and Release” policy,

 Prohibit illegal aliens from receiving taxpayer-funded welfare and health care benefits,

 Require mandatory employer verification of worker eligibility to work in the United States,

 End chain migration for non-immediate family members,

 Reduce refugee and visa fraud by re-evaluating criteria and improving background checks,

 Prohibit sanctuary cities and states by holding back federal funding for related law enforcement grants,

 Eliminate the visa lottery system.

 End visa overstays,

 Holding elected officials who violate our federal immigration laws legally accountable,

 Enact merit-based immigration reform to expedite naturalization process,

 Withhold federal funds to states that allow illegal immigrants to get drivers’ licenses, and

 Increase penalties on businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens.

“I believe that by enacting these reforms this will end the surge at the border, said Jack Lombardi. “This crisis can no longer be ignored. I urge the Biden-Harris administration take immediate action.

“I had hoped that our Congressman Adam Kinzinger would have taken action, but he is more focused on bashing Republicans and performing for CNN and MSNBC than doing his job,” said Lombardi. “The crisis at the border cannot be ignored,”

Lombardi Background

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

