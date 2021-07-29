“Avocado Power" Fuels Sailing Race as the "World Avocado Cup Regatta" Returns to San Diego Bay on July 31-August 1, 2021
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Avocado Organization (WAO) and the historic San Diego Yacht Club will host the second edition of the World Avocado Cup Regatta on July 31 – August 1, 2021. The regatta is co-sponsored by the Peruvian Avocado Commission and the California Avocado Commission (CAC).
The world’s favorite superfood will once again fuel the two-day, world-class regatta in San Diego’s famous bay. Twelve sailboats festooned with sails and spinnakers honoring each avocado-producing country will compete for the sterling silver World Avocado Cup trophy. The “Avocados from Peru” boat hopes to defend its title won in the first Avocado World Cup Regatta held in 2019.
In the tradition of the iconic international regatta race “Lipton Cup” trophy, which was donated to the San Diego Yacht Club by Sir Thomas Lipton in 1904, the WAO will present the yacht club with its own sterling silver “World Avocado Cup” trophy forged in the shape of an avocado. The World Avocado Cup is the sailing cup of the 21st Century, embodying the iconic avocado as the quintessential superfood of our time.
“It is an honor for the World Avocado Organization and its co-sponsors to kick off the second World Avocado Cup on National Avocado Day, no less,” said Xavier Equihua, CEO of the WAO and President of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. “Hosting the regatta in one of the top avocado-producing regions of the world is ideal, as it helps us promote the healthy lifestyle that avocados represent.”
“The California Avocado Commission looks forward to participating in the World Avocado Cup Regatta in San Diego,” said Tom Bellamore, CAC President and CEO. “To have this exciting sailing event in one of our key grower areas; in one of our target markets; and in our season is a real trifecta.”
Skilled sailors will crew J-22 sailboats that fly the flags of avocado-producing countries. A total of 12 sailboats will represent Peru, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Mozambique and California on behalf of the USA, as well as the WAO flagship and the official regatta ambassador sailboat. The winning crew will be awarded the sterling silver World Avocado Cup trophy.
To honor the vibrant origins of the participating countries, the WAO has collaborated with innovative culinary influencer Colette Dike of FOODECO of the Netherlands. Together, they have designed an array of elaborately decorated avocado-toasts featuring the flags of each avocado-producing country represented on race day. Spectators will enjoy an ideal view of this international race from the breathtaking San Diego Bay waterfront.
