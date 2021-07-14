Going for the Gold with Avocados from Peru
The world's favorite avocado partners with NBC & Telemundo on coverage of the Tokyo OlympicsWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avocados from Peru will be the only Superfood with NBC & Telemundo TV and Digital Coverage Supporting Retailers During the Tokyo Olympic Games
The Tokyo Olympics will be held from June 23 to August 8 with NBC and Telemundo broadcasting the events throughout the United States. All eyes will be on the highly anticipated gathering this year as it is the first time it has ever been postponed due to a global pandemic. The Washington, D.C.-based Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC), under its Avocados from Peru (AFP) banner, will feature TV, OTT (via the internet) and digital content that will run in more than 20 major U.S. markets throughout the duration of the Olympics and throughout the rest of the summer.
“People love the Olympics because of the way the games make them feel and, of course, like other super large sports events, because of the TV commercials,” said Xavier Equihua, president & CEO of PAC.
PAC’s TV and digital content will position the avocado as the "superfood of super athletes" centered around playful themes titled “The Champions of the World” and “The World Guacamole Championship.” PAC's highly creative spots are designed for maximum impact to feature the availability and healthy value of the unique Peruvian fruit.
Avocados from Peru is the only fresh produce item offering retail partners the opportunity for television, OTT and digital exposure during the Olympic Games, which are expected to draw a massive television audience throughout what is always the most widely watched summer sports event in the world. This critical exposure comes just as avocados shipments from Peru reach their peak volume.
Avocados from Peru will be heavily promoted from Memorial Day through Labor Day in the United States, with signature marketing tactics taking place throughout the Olympic coverage time frame. This will be complemented by volumes exceeding 25 million pounds per week.
Peru began its shipments to the United States in late spring. Throughout summer, it will be the second largest supplier of avocados to the U.S., garnering more than a 35 percent market share during peak weeks. One of the points of distinction with the Peruvian fruit is the size portfolio of its offering.
Younger trees, which represent a significant percentage of Peru’s production, tend to produce larger fruit than older ones, thereby affording buyers a full range of sizes to purchase. Growers are committed to strong sustainable farming methods including the use of pure water from melted glaciers in the Andes that naturally irrigate avocado orchards. Peru’s avocado growers have also increased volume this year and for the first time Peru will be exporting 1 billion pounds to more than 40+ markets word-wide making it the world’s favorite avocado.
Equihua predicts that Peru will send its highest ever volume of avocados to the U.S. market this season, with total volume expected to exceed 200 million pounds during a three-month window. Because of the expected increase in volume, he points out that AFP is in a great position to explore additional opportunities with new retailers and food service operators even though most promotions are already in place with larger retailers in the U.S. market.
About the Peruvian Avocado Commission
The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Its binational producer, exporter and importer membership represents 100% of the avocados from Peru sold in the US. PAC was established in 2010 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through traditional and mew media, retail promotion and public relations. Its promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the USDA. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.
