2021-07-28 10:46:53.75 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Platte City

2021-07-28 10:46:53.75

Woods Mini Mart, 27015 Highway 92 in Platte City, sold a “300X” Scratchers ticket that contained a $100,000 prize.

Wayne Ahrndt of Leavenworth, Kansas, claimed the prize on July 13 in the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office.

Ahrndt plans to use part of the winnings on home improvement projects, as well as a truck for his wife.

“300X” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $4.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two $3 million prizes and two additional $100,000 prizes.

In FY20, players in Platte County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $9.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

