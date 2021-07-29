Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Resurfacing starts Monday on M-103 near Mottville, M-66 near Colon, and US-12 near Sturgis

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAYS: M-103, M-66, and US-12

CLOSEST CITIES: Mottville, Colon, and Sturgis

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing a total of 7.5 miles of three trunklines in St. Joseph County: M-103 from the Michigan/Indiana state line to Ceceila Street in Mottville, M-66 between the north junction with M-86 and Spring Creek Road near Colon, and US-12 from Klinger Lake Road to M-66 (Centreville Road) in Sturgis.

The $1.6 million investment includes milling and asphalt resurfacing, concrete sidewalk improvements, and pavement markings.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians, and extend the life of the roadways.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with lane shifts and traffic regulators.

