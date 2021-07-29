Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for July 29, 2021

Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection to Conduct Second Hearing

The newly formed interim committee I chair, the Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection, will hold its second hearing on Aug. 4 to allow the public to testify on the state funding of family planning centers affiliated with abortion providers. Department directors from Social Services and Health and Senior Services provided information at the initial hearing, and audio highlights from the hearing are available on my Senate webpage. I am proud to lead this investigative charge to ensure taxpayer resources are spent efficiently, effectively and in a manner that represents our state’s pro-life values.

Dade County First Responders Host Donation Breakfast

On July 24, our community raised over $1,000 to benefit the Dade County First Responders. Attendees enjoyed a made-to-order breakfast and an opportunity to visit with responders who volunteer their time to provide this lifesaving service.

Dade County first responders accept a generous donation during a fundraising breakfast on July 24.

Updates on Driver’s Licenses and REAL ID

As an added security feature, Missouri driver’s licenses will now have the director of the Department of Revenue’s (DOR) name printed in red text above the cardholder’s photo. In addition to this change, DOR has announced the deadline to apply for a REAL ID-compliant license has been extended to May 3, 2023. Those who choose not to acquire a REAL ID will have to present another form of identification, like a passport, to enter federal facilities or board domestic flights. Visit dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id/ for additional information on REAL IDs.

Gearing Up for Missouri’s Bicentennial

August 10, 2021, marks our state’s bicentennial – 200 years of statehood. Below are several activities planned to honor our state’s bicentennial:

Below are a few happenings and observances in southwest Missouri:

Post Mail Art Projekt 2021 – Show Me Mail Art Display in the Joplin Public Library

MSU Dickerson Park Zoo Bicentennial Event – Aug. 9-15, Springfield

Missouri Bicentennial Jubilee – Aug. 10, Clever

Carthage Route 66 Festival – Aug. 21, Carthage

Visit Missouri2021.org for more information, to share photos or register your event.