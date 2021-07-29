Atlanta-based Nonprofit Uses the First Summer Post-Lockdown to Adopt and Visit Two Ghanaian Primary Schools
The Mariah Foundation provides supplies to 1,400+ Ghanaian students summer 2021ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mariah Foundation founder, Alysse Daniels, M.Ed, traveled with a delegation to Ghana’s Cape Coast in early July 2021. True World Link coordinated the trip to highlight history, engage in community, while accomplishing the foundation’s mission of exposing children to African and Pan-African history and culture. Each leg of the trip supported the pillars of the “Beyond the Return'' initiative of the government of Ghana. Through the generous donations of individual and corporate sponsors, The Mariah Foundation was able to hand-deliver backpacks filled with supplies and books to over 1,400 students across two separate schools and donate notebooks, writing utensils, and instructional materials to their teachers.
The delegation was escorted to Moree D.A Basic School in Cape Coast, Ghana by three local Chiefs to greet 1,100+ students from kindergarten through 5th grade across all 16 classrooms of the facility. The delegates visited and read to the students throughout the building while distributing supplies. Headmaster Obed Asiedu Woode commented, “We are grateful for such a wonderful visit… volunteering and [the] donations of school supplies''. Delegates then traveled to the Abudinsu D.A. Primary school in Kumasi to distribute supplies and meet with students and teachers to learn about education in Ghana.
Alysse and The Mariah Foundation team observes the experience impactful for both parties as they “returned home” and connected with the students and staff as their sisters from America. To provide continuity in service, supplies and experiences, True World Link has established the Sister School program to formalize the relationship and create long-lasting support connecting both schools with the Kindezi Charter Schools in Atlanta, Georgia. Planning is underway for the Ghana Trip 2022.
Supporters can follow Adventures With Mariah on all social platforms to connect with the foundation and it’s accompanying children’s series “Adventures with Mariah” which is available for purchase at https://www.adventureswithmariah.com/ , where you can also make a tax-deductible donation. The Mariah Foundation and True World Link look forward to continuing to encourage education and culture through philanthropic initiatives and can’t wait to advance the mission with your support in 2022.
