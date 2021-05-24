Metro-Atlanta Educator and Author Bridges Cultures with Ghanaian Chief to Promote Multicultural Children’s Literature
The Mariah Foundation travels to Ghana and sponsors a primary school.ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alysse Daniels, M.Ed., author of Adventures with Mariah, is traveling to Ghana with a delegation in July 2021. The delegation was invited by Nana Obokese Ampah I, Apagyehen of Asebu Kingdom, Ghana, and Founder and President of Obokese University of Excellence, Ghana. Adventures with Mariah supports the Ghanaian Government’s Beyond the Return Initiative to promote Pan African heritage and encourage an African Renaissance. While in Ghana, Alysse and the delegation will explore the culture, customs, traditions, and geography of the land, as African Americans returning home. The itinerary, created by True World Link, follows the path of Mariah and her friends in Adventures with Mariah, Volume I - Accra, Ghana and includes visits to multiple historic and cultural landmarks, a global Book Launch event, and volunteering at a Primary School. The delegation will encourage the same tenants for the Abudinsu D.A. Primary School in Kumasi, Ghana by volunteering and providing reading and school supplies to all 390 students through The Mariah Foundation.
Adventures with Mariah was created to bridge cultures, infuse history, and expose children to different cultures around the world. Volume I of the series is set in Accra, Ghana and highlights the various cultures, traditions, and history of the Ghanaian people as Mariah and her multi-cultural friends solve a mystery using their combined superpowers. Adventures with Mariah looks forward to expanding its footprint in various parts of Africa and the world to uniquely collaborate about Kings, Queens, kingdoms, and folklore through custom stories to make substantial contributions to our global community.
Alysse Daniels’ career in education and role as a mother to three daughters has shaped her advocacy of the need for diverse representation in children’s literature. Her work in creating Adventures with Mariah and The Mariah Foundation has made strides toward normalizing the introduction of different cultures to children at an early age. With the continued support of parents, educators, and community leaders alike, stories of multicultural characters like Mariah and her friends will continue to showcase connections between education and the inclusivity of all people and customs.
Supporters can follow Adventures with Mariah on all social platforms and tune in to the Global Book Launch that will stream live via the Adventures with Mariah YouTube Channel on July 3, 2021 from Ghana. Adventures with Mariah, Volume I – Accra, Ghana is available for purchase at https://www.adventureswithmariah.com/, you can also make a tax-deductible donation to The Mariah Foundation. Alysse and True World Link look forward to sharing the success of the trip and continuing to encourage education and culture through Adventures with Mariah.
