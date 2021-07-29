Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Air Advisory Group Meeting Rescheduled to August 19

The advisory group meeting originally scheduled for July 29 to discuss requiring electronic submittals for air emissions inventory reporting, air permit applications and other air quality documents has been postponed to August 19.  We regret any inconvenience this may cause and hope that everyone who planned to participate can still do so on August 19. 

The August 19 meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Zoom. If you had not previously registered for the July 29 meeting, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83632120139?pwd=UmwraDJMZDdmQ3hvTWJnblNETnkvdz09.

Registered participants will receive an updated agenda and meeting materials approximately one week prior to the meeting. A copy of the draft rule will continue to be available for informal review and comment through August 26. The information will also be posted on the Public Participation website under Workgroups—Air Electronic Submittals Advisory Group. 

Please contact Jessica Reese McIntyre at Jessica.Reesemcintyre@dnr.iowa.gov with any questions or concerns about registering for the meeting or accessing the meeting materials.

