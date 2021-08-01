August Art: Hot Summer Art
Barebrush presents the August art calendar with 31 artworks representing Art of the Day. The "Talking Art" videos are on hiatus until September.
Profile in the sun.”SARASOTA / BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barebrush August calendar launches with a spectacular fine art photograph. In Sunshine Tresses, we see a young woman in profile with waist-length red hair enjoying the sun. The art is by Peter Wong King, a Barebrush Featured Artist in New Mexico. Peter's description is simple, "Profile in the sun." In all, Peter has four female nudes in the Barebrush August calendar.
— Peter Wong King
Other Barebrush artists have artworks in the August calendar. Jon Rettich, based in NYC, offers a color pencil work, Monica Leaning on Chair (Aug 8th), plus three more. Tony Lee of Panama, shows Achecho (August 10th), and three more nude male fine art photos. Dan McCormack of NY presents Lenoir R for Aug 15th.
Barebrush shows diverse genres: nude, portrait, clothed, animals, still life, landscape, and abstract. Barebrush artists also work in oil, watercolor, acrylic, dry media, and sculpture.
On the Art-of-the-Day calendar page, you can see the current calendar art revealed over time.
The "Talking Art" Method
Barebrush founder, Ilene Skeen, asks three questions to talk about art:
- What do we see?
- What does the artist say?
- What's the point?
"Talking Art" presents the art, the narrative, and close-ups. Ms. Skeen adds lines, arrows, and other art tools for clarity. She shares what the artist says about the work. Then she sums up the point of the art. In the nine months of Art of the Day for Barebrush, Sept. 2020 through May 2021, Ms. Skeen produced 274 videos. "Talking Art" videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes. The "Talking Art" videos are on hiatus until September.
Barebrush is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website. Online since 2006, proving it's OKAY+ to enjoy the art of the nude.
About Barebrush.com
Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome.
About Ilene Skeen
Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She earned her MA in the Anthropology of Art from Hunter College, NY in 2005. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.
