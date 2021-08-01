August Art: Hot Summer Art

About

About Barebrush.com Barebrush publishes an online monthly art calendar. Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome. About Ilene Skeen Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.