July Art - Talking Art Today
Barebrush presents the July art calendar with 31 artworks representing Art of the Day. Founder Ilene Skeen resumes the "Talking Art Videos" with a new schedule
I try to capture human energies.”SARASOTA / BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barebrush July calendar begins with an intriguing color pencil figure study. Jilly Seated is by Jon Rettich, Barebrush Featured Artist in NYC. The artist writes,
— Jon Rettich
I try to capture human energies. I appreciate the challenge of a convoluted pose. Jilly managed a sense of absorbed solitude while the studio's soft and not so soft sounds surrounded her apparent reverie.
-- Created at Minerva's Drawing Studio, NYC
The Barebrush Art of the Day calendar
Each Barebrush calendar features contemporary artworks in various media. These include photos, oils, watercolor, mixed media, and sculpture. You see the beauty of art created by artists working today, revealed day by day. You see the tantalizing art of the nude. You get the words of the artists. Other art calendars use one image per month or week. Barebrush showcases unique artwork for each day of the month. The art of the day is yours to see, enjoy and treasure. On the Art-of-the-Day calendar page, you can see the current calendar art revealed over time.
The "Talking Art" Method
Barebrush founder, Ilene Skeen, starts with a three-step plan: look at the art, listen to the artist, find the point. She creates the narrative and close-ups. She adds lines, arrows, and other art tools for clarity. Ilene shares what the artist says about the work. Then she sums up the point of the art. In the nine months of Art of the Day for Barebrush, Sept. 2020 through May 2021, Ilene produced 274 videos.
"Talking Art" videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes.
In July, Ilene takes this method to the next level -- to famous art that you know, but never thought to know well. She asks, What do you see? What did the artist say? Why is this art special?
"Talking Art" July Video Schedule (10 videos)
July 1 - 7: How to Look at Art - Barebrush Art of July slide shows with music.
July 15: Talking Famous Art: The Face of Mary (Michelangelo's Pieta).
July 22: Talking Famous Art: The Face of Fear (Edvard Munch's "The Scream").
July 29: Talking Art on Location: To be Announced.
Barebrush is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website. Online since 2006, proving it's OKAY+ to enjoy the art of the nude.
About Barebrush.com
Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome.
About Ilene Skeen
Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She earned her MA in the Anthropology of Art from Hunter College, NY in 2005. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.
Ilene Skeen
ILS Designs
+1 917-806-7992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter