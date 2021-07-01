July Art - Talking Art Today

July Calendar - 31 artworks for 31 days

July Calendar

Jilly Seated by Jon Rettich color pencil drawing

Jilly Seated by Jon Rettich

How to Look at Art - See Big Shapes First: Talking Art 2021 video thumbnail

How to Look at Art - See Big Shapes First: Talking Art 2021 video thumbnail

Barebrush presents the July art calendar with 31 artworks representing Art of the Day. Founder Ilene Skeen resumes the "Talking Art Videos" with a new schedule

I try to capture human energies.”
— Jon Rettich
SARASOTA / BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barebrush July calendar begins with an intriguing color pencil figure study. Jilly Seated is by Jon Rettich, Barebrush Featured Artist in NYC. The artist writes,

I try to capture human energies. I appreciate the challenge of a convoluted pose. Jilly managed a sense of absorbed solitude while the studio's soft and not so soft sounds surrounded her apparent reverie.

-- Created at Minerva's Drawing Studio, NYC

The Barebrush Art of the Day calendar
Each Barebrush calendar features contemporary artworks in various media. These include photos, oils, watercolor, mixed media, and sculpture. You see the beauty of art created by artists working today, revealed day by day. You see the tantalizing art of the nude. You get the words of the artists. Other art calendars use one image per month or week. Barebrush showcases unique artwork for each day of the month. The art of the day is yours to see, enjoy and treasure. On the Art-of-the-Day calendar page, you can see the current calendar art revealed over time.

The "Talking Art" Method
Barebrush founder, Ilene Skeen, starts with a three-step plan: look at the art, listen to the artist, find the point. She creates the narrative and close-ups. She adds lines, arrows, and other art tools for clarity. Ilene shares what the artist says about the work. Then she sums up the point of the art. In the nine months of Art of the Day for Barebrush, Sept. 2020 through May 2021, Ilene produced 274 videos.

"Talking Art" videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes.

In July, Ilene takes this method to the next level -- to famous art that you know, but never thought to know well. She asks, What do you see? What did the artist say? Why is this art special?

"Talking Art" July Video Schedule (10 videos)
July 1 - 7: How to Look at Art - Barebrush Art of July slide shows with music.
July 15: Talking Famous Art: The Face of Mary (Michelangelo's Pieta).
July 22: Talking Famous Art: The Face of Fear (Edvard Munch's "The Scream").
July 29: Talking Art on Location: To be Announced.

Barebrush is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website. Online since 2006, proving it's OKAY+ to enjoy the art of the nude.

About Barebrush.com
Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome.

About Ilene Skeen
Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She earned her MA in the Anthropology of Art from Hunter College, NY in 2005. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.

Ilene Skeen
ILS Designs
+1 917-806-7992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

July Art - Talking Art Today

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ilene Skeen
ILS Designs
+1 917-806-7992
Company/Organization
ILS Designs / BAREBRUSH
3450 WOOD OWL CIRCLE, APT 280, Ilene Skeen
Bradenton, Florida, 34210
United States
+1 917-806-7992
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Barebrush.com Barebrush publishes an online monthly art calendar. Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome. About Ilene Skeen Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.

More From This Author
July Art - Talking Art Today
June Art Talking Art of the Day
May Art: Talking Art of the Day May 2021
View All Stories From This Author