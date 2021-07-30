Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,655 in the last 365 days.

Challenger Learning Center to reopen planetarium to public

Kids enjoying the CLC programming.

Campers in the Space Mission Simulator

Planetarium will reopen with limited schedule

We are excited to get this special part of our facility reopened for our ‘out of this world’ patrons.”
— Michelle Personette
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Challenger Learning Center’s (CLC) Planetarium will reopen to the public Thursday, August 5, according to Michelle Personette, CLC executive director. “We are excited to get this special part of our facility reopened for our ‘out of this world’ patrons,” she said. “Customers will no longer need reservations to view a planetarium show, the theatre will now be open for walk-up customers during our operating hours.”

Initially, the Planetarium will open with a limited show schedule on Thursdays through Sundays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Show schedules will rotate weekly, and the daily schedule for the first week of operations will be:

 3 p.m. – Accidental Astronauts
 4 p.m. – Monthly Skies Over Tallahassee
 5 p.m. – Journey to Space
 6 p.m. – Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”
 7 p.m. – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”
 8 p.m. – Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”

Tickets to a planetarium show can be purchased at the CLC box office and prices for admission are: $5.00 adult, $4.75 student and seniors, $4.25 for children and free for CLC members. Admission will be limited for all planetarium shows to 50 percent of the theatre’s capacity.

On Saturday, August 7, the Planetarium will feature its free “Monthly Skies Over Tallahassee” program sponsored in part by the Tallahassee Astronomical Society.

About CLC
The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is the K-12 educational outreach facility of the Florida A&M University – Florida State University College of Engineering and strives to foster long-term interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); create positive learning experiences; and motivate students to pursue careers in these fields. To accomplish this mission, the Challenger Learning Center features a state-of-the-art Space Mission Simulator and utilizes the immersiveness of an IMAX theatre and a domed high-definition planetarium to create a holistic educational and entertaining experience.

###

David Fierro
Challenger Learning Center
+1 850-645-7772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Challenger Learning Center to reopen planetarium to public

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.