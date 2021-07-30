Challenger Learning Center to reopen planetarium to public
We are excited to get this special part of our facility reopened for our ‘out of this world’ patrons.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Challenger Learning Center’s (CLC) Planetarium will reopen to the public Thursday, August 5, according to Michelle Personette, CLC executive director. “We are excited to get this special part of our facility reopened for our ‘out of this world’ patrons,” she said. “Customers will no longer need reservations to view a planetarium show, the theatre will now be open for walk-up customers during our operating hours.”
Initially, the Planetarium will open with a limited show schedule on Thursdays through Sundays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Show schedules will rotate weekly, and the daily schedule for the first week of operations will be:
3 p.m. – Accidental Astronauts
4 p.m. – Monthly Skies Over Tallahassee
5 p.m. – Journey to Space
6 p.m. – Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”
7 p.m. – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”
8 p.m. – Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”
Tickets to a planetarium show can be purchased at the CLC box office and prices for admission are: $5.00 adult, $4.75 student and seniors, $4.25 for children and free for CLC members. Admission will be limited for all planetarium shows to 50 percent of the theatre’s capacity.
On Saturday, August 7, the Planetarium will feature its free “Monthly Skies Over Tallahassee” program sponsored in part by the Tallahassee Astronomical Society.
About CLC
The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee is the K-12 educational outreach facility of the Florida A&M University – Florida State University College of Engineering and strives to foster long-term interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); create positive learning experiences; and motivate students to pursue careers in these fields. To accomplish this mission, the Challenger Learning Center features a state-of-the-art Space Mission Simulator and utilizes the immersiveness of an IMAX theatre and a domed high-definition planetarium to create a holistic educational and entertaining experience.
