Burbank’s Eat’ N Park: SoCal Landmark Provides Comfort Food to a City in Need of Comfort
Family-owned business will celebrate 40 years in business in 2022
Like many other restaurants, this has been a challenging time for us.”BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Khandjian’s family business, the Eat’N Park restaurant on West Victory Boulevard, has a little history to it.
— Greg Khandjian
The restaurant debuted as an A&W drive-in, roller-skate diner in the Sixties before converting to the independent Eat’N Park restaurant in 1982. The restaurant, like many across the country, has weathered pandemic-induced restrictions, shifts to delivery and curbside business, and opening its in-dining services in a limited and safety-controlled environment.
As pandemic-required protocols begin to ease, Khandjian and his staff eagerly await expanded indoor dining.
“Like many other restaurants, this has been a challenging time for us,” said Khandjian, a second-generation owner. “We adapted like everyone else. Our customers have been great. Delivery and curbside pickups kept us going until we could start serving customers inside the restaurant again. We look forward to getting past this pandemic and returning to some sense of normal,” he added.
Eat’ N Park serves breakfast and lunch and is known for its omelets, cereal-flavored waffles, large portions, and a homey, non-chain restaurant vibe.
“Our customers appreciate that we are not a corporate cutout. They like the history and the charm of something that has been here for nearly 40 years,” he said.
Current owners Nune Ambartsumyan and John Nagapetyan took over the business in 2003 and established Eat’ N Park as a Burbank institution. Khandjian and Paul Nagapetyan represent the second generation of family owners.
Eat’N Park gets an average of 4.5 stars on Yelp with 751 reviews and 4.0 stars on TripAdvisor with 31 reviews.
Bren L. from Los Angeles visited in February and gave the restaurant five stars.
“Went here specifically for their Fruity Pebbles waffles after seeing them on Instagram and HO-LY Cow! They were pretty great. My inner child had the best morning ever. We ordered through the Yelp ordering service during COVID.”
“Jackbear” from Los Angeles dined at Eat’N Park in April and he gave it five stars.
“Eat’ N Park is one of my favorite restaurants for good food at a fair price. The restaurant is very no-frills. Although it feels like a step back into the 1970s, it's the food here that matters. I don't know how they do it, but even on busy days, the food arrives quickly. The portions are large, and the food is delicious. The food is typical diner food with breakfast all day. I've often seen members of the Burbank Fire Department stopping here for a meal,” he wrote. “Eat’ N Park is the place to go if you are more interested in good food at a good price than a fancy restaurant with no character. I love this place! It feels like small-town America in a big city,” he added.
Located just five minutes from Bob Hope Burbank-Hollywood International Airport, Eat’N Park is a classic American diner where customers find fair prices, large portions, and a little bit of nostalgia to top it off.
Eat’N Park adheres to full Covid protocols, offers takeout, delivery, curbside pickup, outdoor seating, and sit-down dining, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can order off the Eat’ N Park menu on Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Seamless, UberEats, Linktr, and Trycaviar.
###
David Fierro
Fierro Communications
+1 850-727-5499
email us here