Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 2
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 2, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 66, I80
|
Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 2014
|Waterson Road
|Clarion Twp.
|Install Inlet Box
|SR 1009
|Stoney Lonesome Road
|Clarion Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 322
|SR 322 SH
|Clarion Borough & Clarion Twp.
|Patching/ Mill & Fill
|SR 1007
|Greenville Ave.
|Clarion Borough
|Patching/ Mill & Fill
|SR 3002
|Bela Road
|Perry & Toby Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 3001
|Doc Walker Road
|Perry Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 368
|SR 368 SH
|Perry Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 38
|SR 38 SH
|Richland Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 4003
|Salem Road
|Richland Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Porter & Madison Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Road
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2008
|Flick Road
|Madison Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2013
|Climax Road
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.