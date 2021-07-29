Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 2

Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 2, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 66, I80 Various Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 2014 Waterson Road Clarion Twp. Install Inlet Box SR 1009 Stoney Lonesome Road Clarion Twp. General Drainage Work SR 322 SR 322 SH Clarion Borough & Clarion Twp. Patching/ Mill & Fill SR 1007 Greenville Ave. Clarion Borough Patching/ Mill & Fill SR 3002 Bela Road Perry & Toby Twp. Seal Coat SR 3001 Doc Walker Road Perry Twp. Seal Coat SR 368 SR 368 SH Perry Twp. Seal Coat SR 38 SR 38 SH Richland Twp. Bridge Repair SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Bridge Repair SR 4003 Salem Road Richland Twp. Bridge Repair SR 861 SR 861 SH Porter & Madison Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2008 Flick Road Madison Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 2013 Climax Road Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.