INCLUSIVE DESIGN AWARD GIVEN TO CONTENT EVOLUTION SENSEMAPPING PRACTICE TEAM
RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Designing from the Inside Out” delivered today at the Applied Human Factors and Ergonomic (AHFE) Conference receives a 2021 Best Paper Award. Authors Kevin Clark, Kazuhiko Yamazaki, Todd Hoskins, Stacey Baer and James Kwolyk are all members of Content Evolution’s SenseMapping practice team.
The AHFE 2021 Best Paper Award: Design for Inclusion is presented to the authors by Waldemar Karwowski, AHFE General Conference Chair. The paper is published as part of the AHFE Conference proceedings by Springer.
“Designing from the Inside Out” quoting from the paper, says “knowing yourself as a person or an organization is the start of a meaningful human-centered design process.” This grounding provides the ability to design and test design that more fully expresses human existence and moves us beyond design of experience to designing presence where two-way communication and co-creation is possible.
“Designing from the inside out using the SenseMapping methodology is a strong approach for Designing Presence,” the paper concludes. “SenseMapping reveals the previously invisible fusion of the intentions and shared values of an organization with its customers and stakeholders. Outcomes include physical world design including products, systems and services – user interactions and experiences – as well as intentional connections with personal and shared values. SenseMapping creates paths for designing presence and discovering, planning and making fully-human-compatible marketplace offerings.”
SenseMapping has its origin in applications of design thinking at IBM and ThinkPad (today Lenovo) two decades ago. SenseMapping inventor and leader Kevin Clark is a pioneer in multi-track journey mapping, sense-layering, and published author – and is Director emeritus IBM Brand and Values Experience. His writing includes “Unleashing the Power of Design Thinking” in the book Design Thinking. Kevin is Federation Leader and President of Content Evolution.
SenseMapping co-founders Dr. Stacy Baer, Todd Hoskins, Jim Kwolyk and Dr. Kazuhiko Yamazaki are experts in organizational sense-making and design intelligence. Kaz Yamazaki is the author of Experience Vision, a professor at Musashino University in Tokyo and is co-founder of X-Design Academy. Jim Kwolyk is the design director for Content Evolution and the owner of Kwologic Design. Todd Hoskins is the founder of Canopy Gap, dedicated to purposeful organization vitality. Stacey Baer is an expert in User, Customer and Brand Experience Strategy, having developed and employed key experience strategies at IBM, Lenovo and Whirlpool.
SenseMapping is offered by Content Evolution, a federation of professional practice companies working in research and voice-of-people, strategy and business models, brand strategy and management, and customer and employee experience.
www.sensemapping.world
www.contentevolution.net
http://2021.ahfe.org/awards.html
Tiffany Delgado
