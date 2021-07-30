SellerApp’s Amazon Q4 Mastery is back: Get the insider tips to ace the holiday sales season
SellerApp team conducts Amazon Q4 Mastery, where they bring together brilliant minds of the e-commerce industry.
We want to help brands reach their maximum potential during Q4. So, we brought together successful D2C brands and industry leaders to give insights on everything Q4 related.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce data analytics startup, SellerApp is on a mission to help sellers and brands accelerate their growth on Amazon using the power of data. This year's annual conference Q4 Mastery, where they bring together brilliant minds of the e-commerce industry is scheduled to start in the first week of August.
The five-day seller summit is held online with more than 14 speakers, 5 deep-dive sessions from 2nd to 6th August 2021. During the virtual event, the speakers will discuss Q4 trending topics such as brand building, changing the D2C landscape, maximizing advertising ROI, importance of funding and cash flow, using analytics to enhance customer experience, and more.
Dilip Vamanan, Co-Founder of SellerApp, says, “We want to help brands reach their maximum potential during Q4. So, we brought together successful D2C brands and industry leaders to give insights on everything Q4 related.” The speakers further discuss the significance of data-driven insights to enhance sales.
Q4 is one of the busiest times for e-commerce sellers and D2C brands. Besides, sellers need to understand customer purchase trends and prepare strategically based on historical data analysis and account review. SellerApp’s Q4 mastery provides incremental value for e-commerce brands and budding entrepreneurs to hit their year-end sales goals and get a headstart for a stronger year ahead.
For more information on Amazon Q4 mastery visit https://www.sellerapp.com/q4-mastery.html
About SellerApp
SellerApp is a leading e-commerce analytics provider that helps brands, agencies, and sellers to grow their business with actionable insights and recommendations. Powered by modern machine learning technology, SellerApp enables enterprises to scale Amazon advertising, listing, and sales optimization efforts and helps in achieving optimal outcomes. Trusted by hundreds of the top-most international brands and 17000+ Amazon sellers, SellerApp strives to provide excellent customer service and delight.
