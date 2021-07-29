S/S 2021 Signage Trends - as Seen by the Biggest Sign Maker in Burbank

Just like fashion, the signage industry undergoes style changes. Front Signs, an eminent sign company, shares the trends for 2021 using their own projects.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- To lead the business advertising game, your sign selection must be on top of industry trends. Front Signs, as a sign company with an impressive background, knows the deal when it comes to signage trends. The company provides end-to-end signage services and ultra-modern solutions like channel letters , pylon signs, marquee letters, architectural signs and beyond. Using examples from their latest projects, Front Signs perfectly demonstrates signage industry trends for the first half of 2021.Minimalistic Black and White Branding“Less is more” is the perfect description for this branding aesthetic. Black and white never go out of style, even in the signage industry. The elegant displays in black and white are exactly what give the storefronts a classy and luxurious look. We can clearly see a contemporary influence in the almost monochromatic, black-dominant designs in the examples provided.Architectural Outdoor BrandingThe best way to make a statement outdoors is through distinguished architectural signage. According to Front Signs, displays that merge with their surroundings while highlighting the company name and logo are a popular and powerful branding tool. You can get 3D elements on a monument sign that replicates the building or present your logo as a free standing sculptural piece for a stunning effect.Illuminated Branding SolutionsIn 2021, illuminated signs like channel letters and light boxes are more sought-after than ever before. Being among the most popular types of indoor and outdoor advertising mediums, illuminated signs continue to be the most effective tool for maximizing brand awareness. Eco-friendly LED illuminated signs attract prospects and promote businesses with a 24/7 allure.Front Signs is a comprehensive sign-making and printing company headquartered in Burbank, California. They offer everything from design and manufacturing to permitting, installation and maintenance.Since its establishment in 2016, the company has worked with over 50,000 customers, including world-renowned business giants. Last year, they moved to a new and advanced facility and became the largest signage company in the area.Front Signs3520 Valhalla Dr.Burbank, CA 91505844-833-1188hello@frontsigns.com