2021 Fall Signage Trends By Front Signs - Burbank’s Pre-Eminent Sign Maker

To stay on top of the competition, company branding should go hand in hand with signage trends. Here are the latest signage trends shared by Front Signs.BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The signage industry has its own trends set for business branding. Just like in any other industry, they change by season. Businesses should keep their finger on the pulse of signage industry trends to stand out among competitors. Who knows signage trends better than a company with an impressive background like Front Signs? They provide business signs and services to help renowned brands reach their goals. Experts at Front Signs use examples from their latest projects to share industry trends for fall 2021.
Minimalistic Branding
Keep it simple with standard mono-color 3D letters. This style will work in both indoor and outdoor settings to provide a professional and polished look for any business. Minimalistic signs eliminate distraction and drive customer attention straight to your business name.
Timeless Retro Branding
What emulates a classic advertising look better than gold brass letters displayed on a brick wall? Another option for retro branding is using modern logo signs displayed with old-school items such as an 80’s stereo. Playing around with different objects to achieve your desired vintage look has been a popular idea this season.
Bold Branding Solutions
If you’re looking for signage that will stick out immediately and capture attention indoors or outdoors, then bold branding is the way to go. Exclusive designs such as large-scale monument signs and architectural letters with brilliant LED illumination will help you get ahead of the competition with ease.
Front Signs is a comprehensive sign-making and printing company headquartered in Burbank, California. They offer a full range of sign services from design and manufacturing to installation and beyond.
Established in 2016, Front Signs has worked with over 50,000 businesses and renowned brands such as Coca-Cola, MGM Resorts and LA Times. They’re currently the largest signage company in the area and one of the leading sign crafters in Los Angeles.
