MillionaireMatch Launch “Celebrities I Admire” New Feature

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionaireMatch is one of the top online dating sites that is mainly meant for affluent singles and top and verified millionaires. MillionaireMatch recently added a new feature “Celebrities I Admire” to their list so as to make online dating more interactive and fun.

When dating online, it is very important to make sure that one duly fills in the details of the different aspects of their profile. The more information that is present, the more one is likely to gauge whether or not one can check for a prospective match. This is why MillionaireMatch has added one more feature wherein users can list ‘celebrities I admire’ to their profile section. This will help fellow members know the kind of people who you choose as a role models or look at with admiration and will allow them to gauge an idea of the personality as well.

“We are aware of how much online dating has peaked in popularity owing to this pandemic in place. This is why we want to leave no stone unturned to cash on the situation and so we have been incorporating new features to our site to make sure that members have something new to look forward to.” Said Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is the top-rated online dating site that is mainly meant for affluent singles and top millionaires. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with affluence, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.