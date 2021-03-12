MillionaireMatch Releases Poem As Opening Lines To Break The Ice Talking

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, US, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionaireMatch introduced unique and romantic opening lines aimed at creating a personalized and memorable first impression. Instead of generic opening lines that will blend in with all the others, MillionaireMatch has incorporated expertly written poems to send to what could be your next life partner. Premium members can use this new feature for no added cost.

Singles on MillionaireMatch will smile when they receive an unforgettable line like, “You might be surprised if you take a step forward and meet - your choice.” General openers like, “Nice profile, let’s talk” is no match for MillionaireMatch’s special phrases that will catch anyone’s attention, especially those looking for a long-term and serious relationship.

“This new feature is something only MillionaireMatch is doing that ensures the most memorable first impression,” said Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “Since its release, we’ve seen numerously qualified take their dating games to the next level. It truly helps you stand out among a crowd.”

MillionaireMatch is dedicated to delivering a top-notch virtual dating platform for elite professionals across the globe. Other key features of the site include privacy assurance, exclusive access, income verification, and the ability to log on and chat with perfect singles worldwide.

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich singles and millionaires. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with affluence, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.

