PrintPapa offers Cost Effective Direct Mail Marketing for Local Promotion

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrintPapa brings you an amazing opportunity to boost your brand promotion in the local market. With highly effective and helpful EDDM marketing, you can now reach the doorstep of potential customers and get immediate visibility and assured leads. PrintPapa designs, prints, bundles and then delivers the products to the USPS office. You get the lowest postal charges and maximum ROI.

We got to talk to Paul Nag, one of the co-founders of PrintPapa, about their approach to direct mail marketing. While talking about their work, he said, “Studies have shown that EDDM marketing has proven to be one of the most effective tools to get maximum sales for small and medium local businesses. So, we try to empower you with EDDM postcards and mailers so that your potential customers get to know about you.”

Why PrintPapa

Being in the industry for more than a decade, PrintPapa has always been the most updated online printing company, regularly offering the latest printed marketing tools. They have brought to you direct mail postcards and brochures that will boost your promotion like never before. You can choose from the following:

• Direct mail postcards with multiple size options including 5”x3.5”, 6”x4”, 7”x5”, 8.5”x5.5” and so on

• Direct mail brochures come in three different fold options including 4-page tri-fold tabbed mailers, 4 pages half fold tabbed mailers, and half fold direct mail brochure in multiple size options

• Direct mail folded postcard mailers in multiple sizes including 7”x5”, 8.5”x5.5”, 11”x6” and many more

• Bulk direct mail postcards with no mailing address and multiple popular sizes.

While the first three offerings are designed for targeted marketing, the last doesn’t need a mailing address. PrintPapa will take care of it all.

When you are hiring PrintPapa you get:

• Affordable printed tools for any business

• Custom printing and bulk and low ordering options

• Fast turnaround

• Trust of BBB accreditation

• Green printing

• 100% guaranteed satisfaction

So, for more details, visit www.printpapa.com and place your order.

About PrintPapa

PrintPapa is a California-based online printing company offering affordable fast and high-quality printing. You can order brochures, postcards, mailers, catalogs, booklets, banners, business cards, postcards, posters, signs and so on. For more details, visit www.printpapa.com.