PrintPapa introduces Shape Business Cards a simple and low-cost solution for startups as well as big-houses to stand out from the crowd.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this era, networking is mostly done digitally or through social media. This applies to businesses of all sizes and genres as well. Though digital communication and networking are in the vogue, the warmth of a handshake or a touch of physical business cards is undeniable. This is the reason businesses irrespective of size and genre still depend on business cards. The impact of handing out a business card is long-lasting. And if it is a luxury business card with exclusive design, color shape, and size, the leads can hardly forget them. And they are likely to recall you whenever they will need any product or service that you provide. PrintPapa is a reputable name in printing business cards of different kinds to suit the need, choices, and requirements of the clients.

PrintPapa allows the business card to be customized in any shape and size of your choice. Some of the common shapes are circle, triangle, ink drop, daisy, heart shape, and more. They can be printed made as per the color and paper specification. Whether you want the pearl, linen, 14-point, or 16-point cards, they can make it for you. They help their clients all-out to leave a long-lasting impression on everyone with customized shaped business cards.

We had a telephonic discussion with Mr. Paul Nag, co-founder of Printpapa. He said, “We all are going through a tough time. From common folks to businesses, all are suffering a from cash crunch. For businesses, the time is worse than ever before. Even during the recession, the community didn’t face such huge financial loss. To cover up the loss at least to some extent, getting connected to new leads is inevitable. And business cards can do it effectively even during this digital era. We have a varied collection of business cards including plastic business cards. Also, if someone doesn’t like the common rectangular shaped cards, they can opt for our square business cards.”

Why PRINTPAPA?

PrintPapa is the epitome of being FAST. GOOD & CHEAP. The company has been running its printing businesses in the Bay Area, CA successfully and reliably for years. From books to yard signs, flyers to business cards, EDDM postcards to labels and stickers, restaurant printing to bags - PrintPapa can be considered for printing any item. The company ensures,

* Superior quality printing services

* High-quality products

* Affordability

* One and a half decades of knowledge and experience

* Quick turnaround

* Happy customers

* Online order placement and tracking

* Online payment

* Touchless and on-time delivery

* A group of experienced printing professionals

About the company

PrintPapa is a family-run printing business started by the brother duo – Paul and Shawn. Since 2004, the company has been running a superior quality printing business in CA.

END

###