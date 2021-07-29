Williston Barracks / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A102796
TROOPER: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021
LOCATION: I -89 Southbound Exit 12, Williston
VIOLATION: Request for Information – Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on I-89 southbound near Exit 12 in Williston, Vermont. Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the two vehicles involved rammed the other vehicle multiple times before fleeing the scene. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a lifted white 2015 GMC Truck with Vermont registration 386A709. The vehicle is believed to have front end damaged with possible gray paint transfer.
Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police (802)878-7111 and reference case number 21A102796.