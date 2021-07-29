Williston Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102796

TROOPER: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021

LOCATION: I -89 Southbound Exit 12, Williston

VIOLATION: Request for Information – Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on I-89 southbound near Exit 12 in Williston, Vermont. Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the two vehicles involved rammed the other vehicle multiple times before fleeing the scene. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a lifted white 2015 GMC Truck with Vermont registration 386A709. The vehicle is believed to have front end damaged with possible gray paint transfer.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police (802)878-7111 and reference case number 21A102796.