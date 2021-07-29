Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,536 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 21A102796

TROOPER:  Trooper Omar Bulle                                     

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021

LOCATION: I -89 Southbound Exit 12, Williston

VIOLATION: Request for Information – Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                                            

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

 

Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on I-89 southbound near Exit 12 in Williston, Vermont.  Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the two vehicles involved rammed the other vehicle multiple times before  fleeing the scene.  The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a lifted white 2015 GMC Truck with Vermont registration 386A709.  The vehicle is believed to have front end damaged with possible gray paint transfer.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Vermont State Police (802)878-7111 and reference case number 21A102796.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.