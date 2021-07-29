Dorothy Siminovitch of Gestalt Coaching Works to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gestalt means “The big picture” or “the parts reflect the whole.” It’s based on the idea that we are greater and different than the sum of our parts.

For many years, the term Gestalt has been associated with Gestalt therapy. Dorothy Siminovitch is considered an innovation pioneer in adapting the Gestalt approach to coaching.

Gestalt coaching offers a vibrant partnership approach to retooling for work and life.

“This is the question of these times: ‘How do we move forward?’” says Dorothy. “How can we be more adaptable? How do we stay resilient in the face of real challenges? Where do we begin? In gestalt based coaching We can help you see your blind spot and, or what you are not paying attention to.”

Gestalt coaching is a catalyst for new possibilities. Gestalt coaching mastery requires an “awareness intelligence” that tracks both the coach’s self-awareness and client awareness throughout the coaching session and enables the coach to be ready to offer the meaningful observation or intervention that energizes the client forward in new perspective or possibilities.

“The most important part of coaching is for our clients to understand that they are in charge of what they’re going to learn,” says Dorothy. “That's the liberating power of being a Gestalt coach. It’s all about invitation. What is it that you want to learn? How can we support you? How can we create a trustworthy environment? Will you allow me the permission to disrupt you?

Dorothy’s hope is for her clients to own their power of being “choiceful.”

“We are living in a world of tremendous change, but we have much more choice than we realize,” says Dorothy. “If you're not aware, you can't have choice. Awareness is risky business because it invites the accountability of action which might fail, but more often we regret missing the opportunity to do have done something that really mattered.”

From London to Prague, Istanbul to Singapore and even Azerbaijan, Dorothy has been all over the world teaching and inspiring people to become gestalt-trained coaches.

Dorothy is the author of A Gestalt Coaching Primer: The Path Toward Awareness IQ. Published in 2017, A Gestalt Coaching Primer articulates complex Gestalt concepts and processes into clear language to allow both beginners and more advanced Gestalt Coaches to grasp the processes for Awareness Development and its impact on change and transformation.

