Inspiro Wins Globee® in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards
Inspiro named Gold Globee® Winner in the Customer Service & Support Management Team of the Year categoryMANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiro announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Inspiro a Gold award winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world.
The annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards are industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.
Inspiro was recognized in the Customer Service & Support Management Team of the Year category for its successful 19-year partnership with a leading connectivity company and being the first and only outsourced provider supporting the Client’s entire customer lifecycle.
All sales, customer service & support, business development, and professional services individuals, teams, departments, and organizations private or public, corporations, for-profit, and nonprofits, large, medium, and small to startups, associations, vendors and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
Yuji Hamamoto, Inspiro President and CEO is extremely proud of Inspiro’s latest achievement: “This recognition from Globee Awards is a testament to Inspiro’s dedication to its clients and their customers. We believe in nurturing long-term partnerships, as well as, providing excellent customer experience, and our global team was able to demonstrate it here, showcasing the value we bring to the table.”
Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is the world’s premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing
“Continuing to raise the bar higher for standards in sales and customer service is key to customer success,” said San Madan, co-President at Globee Awards. “Effective customer success strategy can lead to higher business growth.”
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/winners/
***
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #SalesandServiceawards
About Inspiro
Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world's leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.
Inspiro is owned by Relia, a member of Japan's Mitsui Group.
www.inspiro.com
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
May Dizon
Inspiro
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn