Inspiro Customer Service Team Named Winner In American Business Awards®
CX provider honored with Bronze Stevie®COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourcing specialist, Inspiro was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on June 30, 2021.
Judges lauded Inspiro for their accomplishments in the past two years, such as the back-to-back I.T. Vendor of the Year (2019 & 2020) and maintaining highest Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores, with 1,700 full-time employees handling majority of the call volume for its client partner. Specific comments include “great customer service starts from the inside”. “The various awards and accolades for the team indicate the quality of work done by the Inspiro team”. “Congrats on everything you have achieved over the years and the way your team was able to respond and maintain at a high level during the pandemic”.
This year’s Stevie Awards garnered a record number of 3,800 nominations from companies in virtually every industry in the U.S.A.
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“Congratulations to our U.S. team. This award is a testament to our culture of providing excellent service to our partners,” said Yuji Hamamoto, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Inspiro. “It is with great honor to receive the award alongside esteemed organizations recognized in the Stevies.”
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
***
About Inspiro
Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world’s leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.
Inspiro is owned by Relia, a member of Japan’s Mitsui Group.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
May Dizon
Inspiro Relia, Inc.
