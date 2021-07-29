Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week Returns in August with Expanding Participation

About

The Black Veg Society’s (BVS) mission is to educate the public, BIPOC communities, on the benefits of veganism and the plant-based diet while building a community around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food with a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We are a 24/7 online resource center with access to referrals and health & wellness coaches. We host special events, webinars, cooking demos, and wellness classes.

Black Veg Society