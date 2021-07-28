Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AZDPS Captains Give Back to Community, Participate in Intensive Law Enforcement Leadership Program

Six captains from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) are currently attending the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC), an intensive 10-week law enforcement and leadership management program. The class is made up of supervisors from law enforcement agencies around Arizona and across the country, including AZDPS, Avondale, Chandler, Eloy, Tempe, Kingman, Maricopa, Mesa, Tolleson, Pinal County, Polk County (FL) and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Class 502 collectively donated 50 hours of service by packing meals for Feed My Starving Children at their Mesa location. Feed My Starving Children operates with the help of supporters and volunteers to package and distribute nutritious meals to malnourished children worldwide.

In addition, Class 502 has raised over $3,000 for Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), a non-profit organization which provides resources to support the families and colleagues of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Keep up the great work, Class 502! 

Group photo AZDPS captains 

Group photo Class 502 

People packing food items for charity

