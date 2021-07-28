Game & Fish to Improve Green River Access and Fishing

No planned closure but delays possible at Daniel Public Access Area beginning Aug. 9.

Pinedale -

Green River anglers in the Pinedale area can expect improved river access and fishing this fall. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be improving boat access at the Department’s Daniel Public Access Area along the Green River some 12 miles west of Pinedale. The project will also enhance fish habitat on approximately 1,800 feet of river in this area.

The two-week project is set to begin Monday, August 9, 2021. No public access closures are anticipated, but anglers and river users are advised that construction will be occurring on weekdays and that minor delays may occur due to in-stream work. There also may be slightly elevated sediment loads in the river downstream of the project with heavy equipment working in the river or along the banks.

While the river access will not be closed, river users will be asked to park on along the road (Pape Road) on August 9, 10, and 11 to accommodate crews working on the parking area at the Public Access Area.

In addition to the improved boat ramp, a variety of stream structures will be constructed using wood and rock. These structures will reduce bank erosion and provide hiding cover for fish. These habitat enhancements are designed to hold more fish in the reach, improving the fishing for both boat and bank anglers.

For more information about the project, please contact Wyoming Game and Fish Pinedale Habitat Biologist Luke Schultz at 307-367-4353.

- WGFD -