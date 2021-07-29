MERIDIAN SETS NEW SAFETY STANDARD FOR HISTORIC PIER

Meridian Beam Gate at Santa Monica Pier

SANTA MONICA CHOOSES BEAM GATE TO CONTROL TRAFFIC

SANTA MONICA, CA, US, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of America’s most visited tourist attractions, the Santa Monica Pier, now has a new and very effective “guardian” watching over it.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group has installed its highly regarded Archer Beam Gate at the entrance to the pier. The gate, placed right under the iconic “Yacht Harbor” entry sign, provides easy access for approved vehicles while at the same time protecting the thousands of pedestrians who visit every day.

Because there are restaurants and shops on the pier, delivery vehicles still need to gain access to the area and the beam gate can be used effectively to ensure that happens.

“With so many tourists and local people out and about enjoying themselves on the pier you have to be sure there will be no accidental or deliberate vehicle intrusions onto the pier. More and more these days this is something security specialists are warning about,” said Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

Within days of its installation the Archer gate proved its worth by stopping a driver in a car who was attempting to get onto the Santa Monica Pier. The net on the gate captured the vehicle, as it was designed to do, and the driver was arrested. The incident reinforced Meridian’s motto of making people, communities, and places safer.

“We looked closely at the location and with the co-operation of Santa Monica, their city emergency service personnel decided the gate, which incidentally needs no power connection and can be operated by just one person, would sit discreetly at the start of the pier. As you can imagine we are very satisfied with the results so far.” said Mr. Whitford.

Maria Rodriguez and her two children, from Sacramento, were visiting Santa Monica Pier for the first time on Thursday. She said, “If this gate keeps us safe while we’re here I’m all for it. I’ve seen those news reports where car drivers lost control and hit people. So, if this keeps cars away from us and everyone else here that’s a great idea.”

The Archer Beam Gate is used all over the U.S. and Canada and most recently on the popular Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. The closing of that street was so popular it has become a semi-permanent pedestrian plaza. The Archer Beam Gate is also the “go-to” product for sporting event organizers who need to keep everyone safe by separating cars and fans while still allowing for some restricted vehicle access.

The gate is easily opened and closed and can be put together in just 15 minutes making it the perfect solution for clients who need a quick and easy way to filter traffic from pedestrian areas.

The Archer Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer.