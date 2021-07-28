Three Maryland Non-Profits Awarded 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grants
Baltimore's ReBUILD Johnston Square, the Baltimore Older Adult Advocacy Network and the Indian Cultural Association of Howard Co. received a combined $50k.
AARP is committed to enabling adults to choose how they live as they age, which means ensuring communities are safe and accessible throughout the lifecycle.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Maryland non-profits are receiving a combined $50,150 as winners of AARP 2021 Community Challege Grants. Now in its fifth year, the program supports quick-action projects that spark change and improve communities in key livability areas of public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, coronavirus recovery, diversity and inclusion, plus other innovative projects. AARP received a record breaking 3,564 applications and granted a record breaking 243 projects.
— Jim Campbell, AARP Maryland state president.
"AARP is committed to enabling adults to choose how they live as they age, which means ensuring communities are safe and accessible throughout the lifecycle," said Jim Campbell, AARP Maryland state president.
Feeding Howard County's Most Vulnerable:
The Indian Cultural Association of Howard Co. was awarded $10,000 to build and stock 5 Free Little Pantries to provide free food and essentials in low-income neighborhoods. To learn more about the program and to volunteer, visit https://www.indianculturalassociation.org/
Helping Older Baltimoreans Speak Out:
Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Services was awarded $15,000 for the Baltimore Older Adult Advocacy Network to build the capacity of older adults to engage in policy advocacy and knowledge sharing to improve their lives and community.
"MVLS was excited to be awarded an AARP Community Challenge Grant for our Baltimore Older Adult Advocacy Network. The goal of this project is to build a network that will empower older adults to advocate at the local level and share critical knowledge in their communities. The group has chosen water billing issues and foreclosures from property taxes as two of their initial areas of advocacy," said Margaret K. Henn, MVLS director of program management.
*People interested in volunteering with the network email bdsimon2020@gmail.com to be added to the listserv and get more information.
*Attorneys, CPAs and enrolled agents who want to volunteer with MVLS can visit https://mvlslaw.org/.
*Residents in need of pro bono legal services can visit https://mvlslaw.org/.
Rebuilding a Neighborhood One Block at a Time:
Baltimore’s ReBUILD Johnston Square Neighborhood Organization was granted $25,150 to fund Bee Safe, a crosswalk art project that will slow traffic, increase the safety of crossings for elderly residents and school children, and celebrate neighborhood identity. AARP Maryland's Nancy Carr spoke with Regina Hammond, Executive Director of ReBUILD Johntston Square, to learn more about the project.
To learn more about the project visit https://www.buildiaf.org/tag/rebuild-johnston-square/. To learn about the latest volunteer opportunities, visit the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/johnstonsquare.
###
About AARP
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.
TOPICS
Nancy Carr
AARP Maryland
+1 443-787-5382
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Baltimore Older Adult Advocacy Network