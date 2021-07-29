A.T. CROSS LAUNCHES NEW REWARDS CLUB WITH EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS EVERY TIME YOU SHOP
THE LEGACY PEN BRAND’S LOYALTY PROGRAM IS FREE TO JOIN FOR ALL WRITING ENTHUSIASTSPROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopping for a fine Cross Pen is now even more rewarding. The renowned brand just announced a new loyalty program that lets members earn savings toward future purchases and even promises a birthday surprise.
Membership in the Cross Rewards Club is absolutely free, one of many benefits the Cross Marketing Team is proud to offer. “A fine Cross Pen is a companion on our customer’s lifelong journey,” explains Victoria Vilbrandt, Global VP of Marketing & eCommerce. “Our new Rewards Club is not only a big thank-you to our loyal customers, but also an invitation to make Cross their go-to destination for exceptional gifts throughout the year.” Vilbrandt points out that customers who buy a new Cross Pen for their work space, and then buy additional Cross Pens as anniversary, graduation or birthday gifts would earn valuable points every time they shop – and those points are redeemable for merchandise credit. Moreover, members who reach the highest point-earning tier of the loyalty program enjoy additional rewards like a signature Cross Pen Holder.
A VIP EXPERIENCE
Noting that Cross is celebrating its 175th Anniversary this year, Jason Reis, Director of eCommerce, shares that “generations of customers have trusted the Cross name for our quality craftsmanship and innovative performance features. Everyone who uses a Cross Pen is a VIP to us, which is why we’ve made our Rewards Club so easy to join and to benefit from.”
MEMBER BENEFITS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT CROSS.COM
The Cross Marketing Team is proud to share that existing Cross account holders are automatically upgraded to member status in the new Rewards Club. To join the program for the first time, visit the signup page on cross.com
• Earn points every time you shop
• Special first-time signup bonus
• Earn 1 point for every $1 spent
• 500 points = $25 credit toward merchandise at cross.com
• Early access to new Cross products before the general public
• Birthday gift
Customers who earn over 850 points also enjoy additional benefits. Learn more about the Cross Rewards Club here. (add link). Find complete Terms and Conditions here (add link).
LIFETIME WARRANTY
Cross continues to earn the trust of generations by offering a Lifetime Mechanical Warranty on all fine writing instruments. Designed to be easily refillable and reusable, Cross Pens undergo strict performance tests and inspections during every stage of production.
ABOUT CROSS
Now celebrating its 175th anniversary, A.T. Cross Company is a global innovator of fine writing instruments, crafting some of the most widely recognized and best-selling pens in modern history. Since 1846, the Cross name has been synonymous with uncompromised quality, forward-thinking design and expert service. Generations have celebrated important milestones, both personal and professional, with a signature Cross pen. Today, modern, on-trend designs join time-tested classics in an ever-evolving collection of pens and accessories for those who value luxury in the everyday writing experience.
A.T. Cross Company, LLC
295 Promenade Street
Providence, Rhode Island 02908 U.S.A.
press-inquiries@cross.com
www.cross.com
#CarryYourOwnPen
Victoria Vilbrandt
A.T. Cross
+1 888-366-9553
