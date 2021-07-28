Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Three Apply For Third Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider three applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the Third Judicial District, which covers Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, and Hawkins counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas J. Wright, effective September 2, 2021.

The applicants are:

Crystal Jessee

James Bradley Mercer

William E. Phillips, II

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing to consider applicants on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT in a location in the Third Judicial District to be announced at a later date.

Interested individuals, including any members of the public, may attend the public hearing, which starts at 9 a.m. EDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to any of the applicants.

If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Ceesha Lofton or Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615-741‑2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

