Update for Work on Kettle Creek Road in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting regional drivers to traffic impacts on Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) in Clinton County.

Work got underway today to remove guide rail along a 4-mile stretch of Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road). The work zone starts in Noyes Township about 4 miles northwest of Route 120 and stretches north for about four miles in Leidy Township. Once the guiderail is removed, installation of new guiderail will be delayed until paving takes place in mid-to-late August. Without guide rail along the road, drivers are advised to use caution and slow their speed while traveling Kettle Creek Road.

Work to place gabion baskets along this same stretch will occur from August 2 through August 20. Roadway flagging will be in place as needed for the guide rail and gabion basket work. Once gabion baskets are complete, paving will take place and new guide rail will be installed.

This work is part of a $2.9 million project, to address improvements on 11 miles of roadway in Clinton and Centre counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Other roads seeing work under this contract are in Centre County and include: • Route 64, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Zion to Hublersburg; • Route 350, mill and fill, resurfacing, and guiderail replacement from Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge;

PennDOT expects overall work across the two counties to be complete by late September. Drivers are reminded to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013

