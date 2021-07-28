2021-07-28 15:28:34.357 Wentzville Resident Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery “100X The Bucks” Scratchers ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Petro Mart, 40 Wentzville Parkway, in Wentzville.

Local resident Justin Roberts claimed the prize in the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on July 16.

“100X The Bucks” is a $10 Scratchers ticket with a top prize of $1 million and another second prize of $50,000 still unclaimed.

In FY20, players St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county – including more than $2.2 million for programs in the Wentzville R-IV school district. 

