2021-07-23 16:04:22.847 Wentzville Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Wentzville Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

A $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers game has been claimed by Aaron Flower of Wentzville.

Flower purchased his winning ticket at Circle K, 1999 McKelvey Road, in Maryland Heights.

More than $30.9 million of unclaimed prizes remain in “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash,” including another prize of $100,000 and a top prize of $2 million. Unclaimed prizes for all games can be viewed on MOLottery.com or the Missouri Lottery’s official mobile app.

