Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,534 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Schmitt Files Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in Lawsuit Against Mask Mandates in St. Louis

Attorney General Schmitt Files Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in Lawsuit Against Mask Mandates in St. Louis

Jul 28, 2021, 17:18 PM by AG Schmitt

This afternoon, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction (TRO) in his lawsuit fighting the mask mandates in St. Louis.

 “On Monday, I filed suit to stop the unconstitutional, unreasonable mask mandates in St. Louis. Last night, the St. Louis County Council terminated that health order and mask mandate. Despite this, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page believes he can still enforce the mask mandate – he cannot,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “County Executive Page is wrong, and today we asked a court for an order to remind him of that fact.”   The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against St. Louis City and County for imposing a mask mandate on Monday evening. In accordance with House Bill 271, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday evening to terminate the County’s health order and mask mandate. Despite this, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page argued that the health order and mask mandate are still in place. The Attorney General’s Office filed a motion for TRO to halt the mandate.   The TRO can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-07-28---schmitt-v-page---motion-for-tro-and-pi---final.pdf?sfvrsn=7926225c_2    The lawsuit from Monday can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/schmitt-v-page---petition.pdf?sfvrsn=4f83d23d_2  

###

You just read:

Attorney General Schmitt Files Motion for Temporary Restraining Order in Lawsuit Against Mask Mandates in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.